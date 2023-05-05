Wrestler's protest: Geeta Phogat, husband detained at Singhu border

Wrestler Geeta Phogat, who won India's first ever gold medal in wrestling at the Commonwealth Games in 2010, was taken into police custody at Singhu border, as per Delhi Police sources.

She, along with her husband Pawan Saroha, were on way to Jantar Mantar to join the grapplers who have levelled sexual harassment charges against Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Saran Singh and have been staging a sit-in at Jantar Mantar since April 23 demanding his arrest as well as ouster from the WFI post.

"Me and my husband Pawan Saroha have been arrested by the Delhi Police," Phogat said in a tweet.

According to sources, she, along with Saroha, who represented India at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and won the bronze medal, were taken to Bawana police station after being detained.

More details are awaited.

--IANS

Also Read PT Usha calls wrestlers' protest indiscipline, who said what so far! Babita forced us to sit on dharna and then backstabbed, alleges grappler Wrestlers stage protest against WFI president, vow to fight till end Farmers coming to Jantar Mantar stopped at Singhu border, 24 detained Nothing has been done so far to resolve our issues: Wrestler Bajrang Punia In our govt, urban life refers to smart and safe city: Uttar Pradesh CM Gauhati HC rejects Indian Youth Congress chief's anticipatory bail plea Policeman injured after militant attack in J-K's Anantnag district Uttar Pradesh govt plans 'Ramaland' in Ayodhya modelled on Disneyland IMD warns fishermen not to venture into Bay of Bengal in view of storm

ssh/vd