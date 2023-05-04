Uttar Pradesh govt plans ‘Ramaland’ in Ayodhya modelled on Disneyland



With Ramaland, the tourism department is looking to attract children and adults alike to showcase the legendary tales from Ramayan in the template of ‘learning with entertainment’. To position Ayodhya as a global tourism hotspot, the Uttar Pradesh government is planning to develop a theme park ‘Ramaland’ modelled on Disneyland to narrate the story of Lord Ram.



“The government has presented its UP Tourism Policy 2022 and companies are showing keen interest in different hospitality and tourism infrastructure projects,” UP principal secretary, tourism and culture, Mukesh Meshram told Business Standard. Besides, river Saryu cruise is in the works and will be launched in the coming months.



“There are six different roads leading to Ayodhya from Lucknow, Gorkahpur, Gonda, Ambedkarnagar etc. Each gateway complex will be named after characters from Ramayan and comprise tourism facilities such as yoga centre, food court, dormitory etc,” he added. He said the state has also planned to set up six grandiose arched gateways at the roads leading from other districts to Ayodhya.

With the construction of the Lord Ram temple fast nearing completion, the government is expediting the ongoing and proposed projects in Ayodhya. Moreover, the private hotel chains are in talks with the erstwhile royal family of Ayodhya to convert palaces into heritage properties to offer a regal experience to discerning tourists and backpackers.



Since, the arrival of tourists to Ayodhya is estimated to double from 20 million in 2022 to 40 million in the next 8-9 years, the hospitality majors are bullish on the tourism spend of the temple town. Meanwhile, a large number of marquee hotel and hospitality chains, including both luxury and budget categories viz. Taj Group, Radisson, ITC, Oyo etc, have made a beeline for launching projects in the temple town.



“Our tourism policy is the most attractive and lucrative policy for the hospitality sector because post Covid they need some kind of financial support. We have been successful in getting a large number of proposals for hotels and resorts,” he added. “More than 25 hoteliers have already registered with our portals. In the coming months, we are expecting nearly two dozen more companies to follow suit,” Meshram sounded optimistic. The state will provide 25 percent capital subsidy on investment, while women and SC/ST entrepreneurs will be offered an additional 5 percent subsidy.



Currently, there are about 18 quality hotels in Ayodhya with a combined inventory of 600 rooms. However, the demand for rooms is expected to witness a quantum leap once the Ram temple is opened for devotees and tourists by the end of this year or early next year. According to reports, Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) of the Taj Group plans to launch two properties in Ayodhya while hotel aggregator Oyo is looking to add a number of hotel and homestay units to its bouquet.



Besides, a string of other projects such as light and sound show, wellness centres, Ayurved panchakarma centres, tent city, wayside amenities etc. The proposed Ayodhya international airport is under construction and is expected to catalyse the metamorphosis of the sleepy religious town into a major tourism hub in India.



The expenditure will be incurred jointly by the central and the UP governments. These projects include Smart City Mission, widening of roads, modern bus terminals, unclogging the overhead electricity supply cables, beautification of ghats, cultural centres etc. In fact, the planned transformation of Ayodhya is estimated to cost Rs 30,000 crore to the exchequer under ‘Ayodhya Vision 2047’ theme. These funds are targetted to be invested in about 260 projects pertaining to tourism, aviation, infrastructure, housing, medical, energy, culture, urban development, transport etc.



Last year, Trust general secretary and senior Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Champat Rai had said, the temple will cost Rs 1,800 crore based on the latest revised estimate. However, the sum of Rs 30,000 crore does not comprise the cost of Ram temple. The project has been undertaken by a trust ‘Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra’ with the requisite funds being raised through private donations and crowd funding.