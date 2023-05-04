close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Policeman injured after militant attack in J-K's Anantnag district

Militants attacked a security forces' party in the Bijbehara area of the south Kashmir district in the evening, they said

Press Trust of India Srinagar
JeM attack on BSF camp: 3 terrorists, jawan killed near Srinagar airport

Representational Image

1 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 11:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A policeman was injured after militants opened fire at security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said.
 
Militants attacked a security forces' party in the Bijbehara area of the south Kashmir district in the evening, they said.
 
The officials said a policeman received minor injuries while taking cover, adding he was shifted to a hospital.
 
The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers, they said.

Also Read

Massive searches carried out in J&K over militant threat to journalists

LeT 'hybrid' terrorist killed in encounter in Jammu-Kashmir's Anantnag

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury seeks discussion in parliament on Jammu-Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar likely to host G20 event: Govt official

Hybrid terrorist of LeT killed in encounter in J-K's Anantnag: Police

Uttar Pradesh govt plans 'Ramaland' in Ayodhya modelled on Disneyland

IMD warns fishermen not to venture into Bay of Bengal in view of storm

EWS reservations: Bench led by CJI to hear petitions challenging SC verdict

Scribe roughed up at Jantar Mantar; IWPC, Press Club demand probe

SC refuses to hear plea against disqualification of convicted politicians

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Anantnag Terrorist attack

First Published: May 04 2023 | 11:57 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Adidas facing investor unrest after yeezy crisis along with poor sales

Adidas ag
2 min read

Only 5% executives believe generative AI risks could outweigh benefits

Artificial intelligence, ai, machine learning, technology
2 min read

China takes the yuan global in a bid to repel a weaponised dollar

Yuan (Photo: Bloomberg)
3 min read

Fed up with returns, Europeans drain billions from banks: Report

banks, loans, bank regulations, fintech
2 min read

Swiggy expands its premium food delivery service Gourmet to 31 cities

Swiggy
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

163 Indian companies invested $40 bn in US; created 425,000 jobs: Report

Photo: Freepik
3 min read

Q4 results: Petronet LNG profit slips 18% to Rs 614 cr, revenue up 24.3%

Empty Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders are seen at a gas distribution centre at Dujana village in Noida (Photo: Reuters)
2 min read

LIVE: Terrorists open fire at security forces in Anantnag, a cop injured

Representative Image
2 min read

Delhi witnesses unusual fog, rain in it's otherwise hottest month of May

Photo: PTI
1 min read

Biden admin looks past India's rights record as China worries deepen

Indian Air Force’s Russian-designed Su-30 MKi fighter jets fly over New Delhi
6 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon