Policeman injured after militant attack in J-K's Anantnag district

A policeman was injured after militants opened fire at security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said.
Militants attacked a security forces' party in the Bijbehara area of the south Kashmir district in the evening, they said.
The officials said a policeman received minor injuries while taking cover, adding he was shifted to a hospital.
The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers, they said.
