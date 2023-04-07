Yogi to perform Ram Lalla's ritual with rivers water from 155 nations

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on April 23, will perform the 'jalabhishek' of the deity of Ram Lalla with water from rivers of 155 countries, said the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra General Secretary Champat Rai in Ayodhya.

A team led by Vijay Jolly, a Delhi-based devotee of Lord Rama, will hand over water from rivers of the 155 countries to Adityanath, Rai added.

The construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya is going on in full swing and the sanctum sanctorum of the temple is scheduled to open to people on January 2024.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister will perform puja of the 'jal kalash' on April 23 at the Maniram Das Chawni Auditorium.

The water of the Ravi river was first sent by Hindus from Pakistan to Dubai, from where it was brought to Delhi, Rai said.

--IANS

Also Read Diwali 2022: UP CM Yogi offers prayers at Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya Ayodhya verdict delivered under pressure of central govt: Rashid Alvi Indian Railways to run tourist train between Ayodhya and Nepal's Janakpur Gyanvapi case: Notice to VVSS chief over 'power of attorney' to CM Yogi Yogi Adityanath govt to present its largest-ever annual budget today Cabinet approves Indian Space Policy 2023 to boost Isro activities Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay granted bail in SSC paper leak case Rajasthan bans religious flags on public properties, angers state BJP chief No one thought Scindia, Azad would use such language for Rahul: Gehlot Portal for unclaimed deposits across banks to be ready in 3-4 months: RBI

amita/khz/