close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

No one thought Scindia, Azad would use such language for Rahul: Gehlot

Hitting back at Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad for targeting Rahul Gandhi, Ashok Gehlot said no one had thought that the duo would talk this way

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 7:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Hitting back at Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad for targeting Rahul Gandhi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said no one had thought that the duo would start speaking such a low level language against the Gandhi scion.

He said the BJP leaders are tired because Gandhi has not shied away from raising the voice of people despite so many attacks.

That is why, a task has been given to these leaders who left the Congress. The ideology they had sworn to fight throughout their lives, today they have stood with the same fascist ideology at the behest of BJP leaders, Gehlot said.

Launching a sharp attack on Gandhi and the Congress, Scindia alleged the party has been left with no ideology, except the one of a "traitor who works against the country".

He attacked the Congress for giving Gandhi a "special treatment" following his conviction in a defamation case. He accused the party of pressuring the judiciary and doing everything possible to stay relevant.

Scindia, who was once considered close to Gandhi, left the Congress following differences with the leadership and joined the BJP in 2020.

Also Read

Scindia to execute power show during Amit Shah's Gwalior visit on Oct 16

Gave him much more than he deserved: Congres takes a swipe at Azad

Scindia inaugurates Air India's direct flight between Mumbai-San Francisco

Resigning from Cong in support of Azad was blunder: Ex J&K DyCM Tara Chand

DAP chief Ghulam Nabi Azad cautions party leaders against groupism

Portal for unclaimed deposits across banks to be ready in 3-4 months: RBI

Delhi mayor inspects slum dwellings, asks officials to renovate dhobi ghat

Indian government forms panel to review pension system, says FinMin

'Veer Mata', 'Veer Pita' identity cards for parents of martyrs in Rajasthan

Vijayawada Railway Division logs highest gross earnings at Rs 5,306 cr

Similarly, Azad, who quit the Congress last year, said Gandhi was the primary reason why he and many others were not in the Congress today and claimed that one had to be "spineless" to remain in the grand old party.

Topics : Ghulam Nabi Azad | Jyotiraditya Scindia | Ashok Gehlot

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 1:02 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon