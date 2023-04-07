close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay granted bail in SSC paper leak case

Telangana BJP president was named as prime accused in the case relating to the alleged circulation of Class 10 (SSC) Hindi examination question paper in groups of an instant messaging app

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
Telangana BJP chief, Bandi Sanjay Kumar

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 7:35 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A court granted bail to Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar who was arrested over the alleged leak of secondary school exam papers.

The Principal Judicial Magistrate court in Hanamkonda district granted bail to Kumar on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 20,000 with two sureties.

The Telangana BJP chief was directed not to leave the country without the court's permission. It also asked him not to tamper with the evidence, and cooperate with the investigation.

Sanjay Kumar, a Lok Sabha MP from Karimnagar constituency, was named as prime accused in the case relating to the alleged circulation of Class 10 (SSC) Hindi examination question paper in groups of an instant messaging app.

He was arrested by the Warangal Police on Wednesday on charges of criminal conspiracy and malpractices, among others.

Sanjay Kumar and three others arrested in the case were on Wednesday remanded in judicial custody till April 19 by a local court in Hanamkonda and they were lodged in a jail in Karimnagar.

Also Read

SSC CGL 2022 exam's registration process to end on Oct 8; check details

SSC CGL admit card: Application window opens, here's how to check status

Bandi Sanjay's arrest undemocratic; BJP not afraid of cases: Union Minister

SSC question paper leak: Plea seeking custody of Telangana BJP chief filed

Telangana govt misappropriates panchayat funds: BJP's Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Rajasthan bans religious flags on public properties, angers state BJP chief

No one thought Scindia, Azad would use such language for Rahul: Gehlot

Portal for unclaimed deposits across banks to be ready in 3-4 months: RBI

Delhi mayor inspects slum dwellings, asks officials to renovate dhobi ghat

Indian government forms panel to review pension system, says FinMin

Sanjay Kumar had filed a bail application which the court accepted tonight after hearing the arguments and counter-arguments.

The photo of the SSC Hindi question paper was posted in a group of the app by one of the accused on April 4 and subsequently shared in other groups by the second accused (a former journalist), who had also sent it to Sanjay Kumar and several others, police had said.

A minor boy, who had allegedly taken photos of the paper from the exam centre in Hanamkonda after being told to do so by two accused, was also apprehended.

The Warangal Police opposed the bail plea on the grounds that they may try to tamper with the evidence and since the examination process was still underway it will disturb the process of the conduct of the exams.

Police had also filed a petition in the court on Thursday and sought three days custody of Sanjay Kumar and three other accused for further investigation in the case. However, the court posted the custody petition to Monday.

Topics : SSC paper leak case | Telangana | BJP

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 11:42 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon