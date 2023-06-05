close

YouTube accounts of Tanmay Bhat, Aishwarya Mohanraj under cyberattack

Tanmay has claimed the two-factor authentication was breached in his case

IANS Mumbai
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 7:09 PM IST
The accounts of popular YouTubers Tanmay Bhat, Aishwarya Mohanraj and former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Abdu Rozik have come under cyberattack.

Tanmay, whose Gmail account too was hacked, features US automotive company Tesla's picture on his YouTube page, the channel even live streamed the company's event. His channel still had 473 videos. The channel, which has over 4 million subscribers, has no content on its page now.

Similarly, Aishwarya Mohanraj's channel which has more than 70,000 subscribers features Tesla's picture with 2 live streams of a Tesla event.

Given Elon Musk's online popularity, hackers have impersonated him in the past to perpetrate various types of scams. Even posing as a business account of Musk-owned Tesla isn't entirely new. The live streams being run by these hackers carry superimposed messages that aggressively nudge users to scan a QR code on the screen.

Abdu, who has over 1 million subscribers on YouTube also faced the attack from hackers. His channel too has been flooded with videos of tutorials on crack softwares.--IANS

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : YouTube Cyber Attack Tanmay Bhat

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 7:09 PM IST

