YouTube introduces Premium Lite subscription plan in India at ₹89 per month

Video-sharing platform YouTube has launched a pilot version of its Premium Lite subscription for users in India. The plan offers select features of the Premium subscription at an affordable Rs 89 per month.
“Premium Lite gives viewers a new, more affordable way to enjoy most videos on YouTube ad-free for Rs 89 per month,” YouTube said in a blog post on Monday.
With Premium Lite, users can watch YouTube videos across gaming, fashion, beauty and news, among others, without advertisement interruptions. The plan will be available across devices, including phones, laptops and televisions. The rollout is underway, with full availability expected across India in the coming weeks.
“We have been testing Premium Lite to make sure we have the right balance of features and benefits for those viewers who want to watch most videos ad-free,” the blog stated.
In comparison, the Premium subscription includes ad-free videos and music, music videos, and download and background play options at Rs 149 per month. This comes at a time when YouTube Music and Premium subscribers globally crossed 125 million, including trial versions. The company said the Premium Lite option is designed to offer flexible choices catering to diverse viewer preferences.
“Since launching YouTube Music and Premium, we have focused on giving subscribers a variety of ways to enjoy their favourite content, and Premium Lite is the latest step in that evolution. YouTube Music and Premium, and the expansion of Premium Lite, also continue to create additional revenue opportunities for our creators and partners,” the blog added.