Monday, September 29, 2025 | 04:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / YouTube introduces Premium Lite subscription plan in India at ₹89 per month

YouTube introduces Premium Lite subscription plan in India at ₹89 per month

YouTube has rolled out Premium Lite in India, offering ad-free video streaming across devices at Rs 89 per month as a cheaper option to its Premium subscription

YouTube Premium

With Premium Lite, users can watch YouTube videos across gaming, fashion, beauty and news, among others, without advertisement interruptions. | File Image: Logo of YouTube Premium

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Video-sharing platform YouTube has launched a pilot version of its Premium Lite subscription for users in India. The plan offers select features of the Premium subscription at an affordable Rs 89 per month.
 
“Premium Lite gives viewers a new, more affordable way to enjoy most videos on YouTube ad-free for Rs 89 per month,” YouTube said in a blog post on Monday.
 
With Premium Lite, users can watch YouTube videos across gaming, fashion, beauty and news, among others, without advertisement interruptions. The plan will be available across devices, including phones, laptops and televisions. The rollout is underway, with full availability expected across India in the coming weeks.
 
 
“We have been testing Premium Lite to make sure we have the right balance of features and benefits for those viewers who want to watch most videos ad-free,” the blog stated.
 
In comparison, the Premium subscription includes ad-free videos and music, music videos, and download and background play options at Rs 149 per month. This comes at a time when YouTube Music and Premium subscribers globally crossed 125 million, including trial versions. The company said the Premium Lite option is designed to offer flexible choices catering to diverse viewer preferences.
 
“Since launching YouTube Music and Premium, we have focused on giving subscribers a variety of ways to enjoy their favourite content, and Premium Lite is the latest step in that evolution. YouTube Music and Premium, and the expansion of Premium Lite, also continue to create additional revenue opportunities for our creators and partners,” the blog added.
 

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news updates: PM Modi to inaugurate new office of Delhi BJP at DDU Marg

x, Twitter

Musk's X 'deeply concerned' by HC content takedown order, plans appeal

Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Chandrashekhar

Maharashtra flood impact may come by Oct 5, aid before Diwali: Minister

MK Stalin, Stalin

Don't spread rumour on distressing Karur stampede incident: TN CM Stalin

Law, Law and Order, Justice, Punishment

Govt circular on Covid-19 cannot limit insurers' obligations, says Delhi HC

Topics : YouTuber YouTube channel YouTube India YouTube videos YouTube ad YouTube Ads YouTube

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAsia Cup Trophy ControversyAsia Cup 2025 Price MoneyLatest News LIVE10 Daily Habits Damage your HeartGold-Silver Price TodayFabtech Technologies IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon