Business Standard

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 | 03:14 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Agri research needs big boost, needs to be more focused, say experts

Agri research needs big boost, needs to be more focused, say experts

Paroda, who is also founding chairman of the Trust for Advancement of Agricultural Sciences (TAAS), said that the budget for the ICAR should be raised from its current flat growth

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala
Premium

In a recent pre-Budget meeting that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had with stakeholders from the farm sector. | File Photo

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 3:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Last week, Dr RS Paroda, one of the most respected agricultural scientists in the country, made an impassioned plea in the presence of top PMO officials to raise the research budget for farming and allied activities if the country wants to meet the numerous challenges facing the farm sector. 
Paroda, who is also founding chairman of the Trust for Advancement of Agricultural Sciences (TAAS), said that the budget for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) should be raised from its current flat growth to facilitate more focus on research and new cutting-edge technologies. 
ICAR is an autonomous body responsible
Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman India Prime Minister West Bengal Jammu and Kashmir

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon