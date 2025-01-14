Agri research needs big boost, needs to be more focused, say experts

Last week, Dr RS Paroda, one of the most respected agricultural scientists in the country, made an impassioned plea in the presence of top PMO officials to raise the research budget for farming and allied activities if the country wants to meet the numerous challenges facing the farm sector.

Paroda, who is also founding chairman of the Trust for Advancement of Agricultural Sciences (TAAS), said that the budget for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) should be raised from its current flat growth to facilitate more focus on research and new cutting-edge technologies.

ICAR is an autonomous body responsible