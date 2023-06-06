Bt cotton approval delayed as regulator seeks fresh inputs from developer

Cotton sowing is expected to start in the country with the onset of the monsoon, largely in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, etc. The GEAC held a meeting last month, and its minutes were made public a few days ago.

This, industry players said, could further delay the commercialisation of the updated variant of Bt cotton (BG-2 Round Up Ready, or BG-2 RRF), and that too at a time when illegally grown Bt has been flooding the market.