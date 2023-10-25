Cabinet approves Rs 22,303 cr subsidy on P&K fertilisers for Rabi season

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) rates for Rabi season, 2023-24, on Phosphatic and Potassic (P & K) fertilizers to ensure the availability of fertilisers to farmers at "subsidised, affordable and reasonable" rates.

Briefing the media on the decisions of the union cabinet, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said the decisions are expected to entail an expenditure of Rs 22,303 crore.

"Subsidy for the Rabi season from October 1, 2023 till March 31, 2024, will be like this - for the nitrogen it will be Rs 47.2 per kg, phosphorus will be Rs 20.82 per kg, potash subsidy will be Rs 2.38 per kg and the sulphur subsidy will be Rs 1.89 per kg," he said.

"The subsidy will continue because when international prices rise, the government does not want it to impact our farmers in the country... Subsidy on DAP will continue...DAP will be available for Rs 1350 per bag as per the old rate. The NPK will be available at Rs 1,470 per bag," he added.