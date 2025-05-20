Centre to expand area under DSR rice to 40% by 2030, solution in the weeds

Even as India prepares for another bumper year of rice production in the 2025 kharif season, aided by a favourable monsoon and increased acreage, much of the planting will continue to be done in an ecologically-unfriendly process known as 'open puddling', which involves raising the seedlings in nurseries and then transplanting them in ankle-deep water.

However, a small portion of the total area under paddy will continue to be under the direct seeded rice (DSR) method.

DSR as a method of growing rice has been prevalent in India since decades but most of it is in a traditional, un-scientific manner.