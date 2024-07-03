Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

FCI wheat procurement hits 26.6 mn tonnes, surpassing last year's purchase

The government had set the MSP for wheat at Rs 2,275 per quintal for the current season (April-March)

wheat msp agriculture

Representative Picture

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 9:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has procured 26.6 million tonnes of wheat during the current Rabi Marketing Season (RMS) 2024-25, surpassing last year's figure of 26.2 million tonnes, the government said on Wednesday.
The procurement, which began earlier than usual this year, has benefited more than 2.2 million farmers who received about Rs 61 lakh crore directly in their bank accounts as payment at the Minimum Support Price (MSP), it said in a statement.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The government had set the MSP for wheat at Rs 2,275 per quintal for the current season (April-March).
States like Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan showed significant improvements in their wheat procurement, the statement said.
Uttar Pradesh procured 9,31,000 tonnes compared to 2,20,000 tonnes last year, while Rajasthan achieved 12 lakh tonnes, up from 4.38 lakh tonnes in the previous season.
In addition to wheat, the government reported that paddy procurement during the 2023-24 Kharif Marketing season exceeded 77.5 million tonnes, benefiting more than 10 million farmers with payments of over Rs 1.74 lakh crore.
The substantial procurement has boosted India's rice stock to over 49 million tonnes, surpassing both the buffer stock norms and the country's annual requirement of around 40 million tonnes.
The government said this achievement underscores the robustness of FCI's procurement and storage infrastructure, crucial for maintaining food security in the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

wheat,agriculture

Wheat procurement tops last year's level; Madhya Pradesh sees big dip

wheat,agriculture

Wheat procurement exceeds last year's total of 26.2 million tonnes

wheat,agriculture

Wheat purchases by govt at 25.4 mn tonnes, 1.5% lower than last year

wheat,agriculture

Govt buys 19.6 mn tonne wheat, more than annual demand for welfare schemes

wheat,agriculture

Wheat procurement for 2024-25 sees slight dip, but likely to pick up soon

Topics : wheat procurement FCI Food Corporation of India agriculture economy Ministry Of Agriculture

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 9:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon