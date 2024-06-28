Business Standard
Kharif sowing makes a strong start on hopes of good rains this season

Good harvest will help tame food inflation

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture

Patiala: Farm labourers plant paddy saplings in a field, in Patiala district, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 8:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The sowing of kharif crops has begun well across the country in anticipation of a good monsoon this year.

The rainfall, which was deficient until a few weeks ago, is making up for the shortfall and is expected to cover the entire country over the next few days.
Initial reports indicate that the biggest gains have been in pulses and oilseeds, where farmers are expecting better prices this year due to strong demand.

A successful pulses and oilseed crop this kharif season will support the government in its efforts to combat food inflation.

Early data shows an increase in arhar acreage for pulses and soybean area for oilseeds.

The India Meteorological Department forecasts a good monsoon this year, with nationwide rainfall expected to be around 106 per cent of the Long Period Average, categorising it as ‘above normal’ rainfall.

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 8:50 PM IST

