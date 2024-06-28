Kharif sowing makes a strong start on hopes of good rains this season

The sowing of kharif crops has begun well across the country in anticipation of a good monsoon this year.

The rainfall, which was deficient until a few weeks ago, is making up for the shortfall and is expected to cover the entire country over the next few days.

Initial reports indicate that the biggest gains have been in pulses and oilseeds, where farmers are expecting better prices this year due to strong demand.

A successful pulses and oilseed crop this kharif season will support the government in its efforts to combat food inflation.