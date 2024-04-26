Govt extends approval for use of drones for spraying pesticides for 1 year

The government has extended the interim approval given to plant protection companies for use of drones for spraying specified pesticides.

The approval has been extended for one more year starting from April 18, 2024.

All other terms and conditions for the use of drones for spraying plant protection chemicals including the standard operating procedures etc. will remain the same.

The SOPs for use of drones for spraying pesticides on crops released some time back covers important aspects like statutory provisions, flying permissions, area distance restrictions, weight classification, overcrowded areas restriction, drone registration, safety insurance, piloting certification, operation plan, air flight zones, weather conditions.





It also covers SOPs for pre, post and during operation period, emergency handling plan, etc.

The aerial application of pesticides through drones will be allowed subject to certain provisions. For instance, operators should use only approved pesticides and their formulations at approved concentration and height.

Operators have to ensure washing decontamination and first-aid facilities and notify the public about aerial application of pesticide not less than 24 hours in advance through competent authorities. Further, the pilots should undergo specialised training including clinical effects of insecticides, the ministry added.

In conventional agricultural practices, pesticides are sprayed either manually or with the help of tractor-mounted sprayers where high quantities of pesticides and water are used and where a sizable portion of spray goes waste in the environment.

Meanwhile, welcoming the extension order, Durgesh Chandra, Secretary General, CropLife India said that the move will go a long way in boosting the agrochemical infrastructure and specially provide a boost to the Drone Didi scheme.

“The drone technology helps in immense water savings along with being a step towards precision agriculture,” Chandra said.