Govt notifies 8,606 tonnes raw cane sugar exports to US under TRQ regime

The government on Tuesday notified exports of 8,606 tonnes of raw cane sugar under the tariff-rate quota (TRQ) scheme to the US for the October 2024 - September 2025 period.

Shipments under the TRQ enjoy relatively lesser customs duties. After the quota is reached, a higher tariff applies to additional imports.

"The quantity of 8,606 MTRV (metric tonnes raw value) of raw cane sugar to be exported to USA under TRQ scheme from 01.10.2024 to 30.09.2025 has been notified," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a public notice.

A similar quantity was notified in January also.