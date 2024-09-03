Business Standard
Govt notifies 8,606 tonnes raw cane sugar exports to US under TRQ regime

Shipments under the TRQ enjoy relatively lesser customs duties. After the quota is reached, a higher tariff applies to additional imports

The DGFT said that the quota will be operated by the Agriculture and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).

Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 7:03 PM IST

The government on Tuesday notified exports of 8,606 tonnes of raw cane sugar under the tariff-rate quota (TRQ) scheme to the US for the October 2024 - September 2025 period.
Shipments under the TRQ enjoy relatively lesser customs duties. After the quota is reached, a higher tariff applies to additional imports.
"The quantity of 8,606 MTRV (metric tonnes raw value) of raw cane sugar to be exported to USA under TRQ scheme from 01.10.2024 to 30.09.2025 has been notified," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a public notice.
A similar quantity was notified in January also.
India, the world's second-biggest producer and the largest consumer of sugar, has a preferential quota arrangement for sugar export with the European Union as well.
The DGFT said that the quota will be operated by the Agriculture and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 7:03 PM IST

