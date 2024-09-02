Centre okays Rs 14,000 cr outlay for 7 new schemes to boost farmers' income

Giving details, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the programmes approved today included a Rs 2,817-crore Digital Agriculture Mission and a Rs 3,979-crore scheme for crop science. (Photo: X@ANI)

The Union Cabinet today announced seven schemes with a total outlay of nearly Rs 14,000 crore, focusing on research and education, climate resilience, natural resource management, and digitisation in the agriculture sector, including livestock.

Giving details, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the programmes approved today included a Rs 2,817-crore Digital Agriculture Mission and a Rs 3,979-crore scheme for crop science. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The crop science for food and nutritional security programmes has six pillars: Research and Education; Plant Genetic Resource Management; Genetic Improvement for Food and Fodder Crop; Pulse and Oilseed Crop Improvement; Improvement of Commercial Crops; and Research on Insects, Microbes, Pollinators.

The aim of the programmes is to prepare farmers for climate-resistant agriculture.

The Cabinet also approved an outlay of Rs 2,291 crore for strengthening agricultural education, management, and social sciences. This programme will be under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research.

The aim is to modernise agri-research and education in line with the New Education Policy 2020. The use of the latest technology like Digital DPI, AI, big data, remote sensing, etc., will be promoted, and the programme includes natural farming and climate resilience.

The Digital Agriculture Mission, with a total investment of Rs 2,817 crore, has two foundational pillars: Agri Stack and Krishi Decision Support System.

The minister said a Rs 1,702-crore scheme has also been cleared for sustainable livestock health and production. The scheme aims to increase farmers' income from livestock and dairy.

Under this scheme, the focus will be on animal health management and veterinary education; dairy production and technology development; animal genetic resource management, production, and improvement; and animal nutrition and small ruminant production and development.

Another major scheme cleared by the Cabinet relates to sustainable development for horticulture.

"With a total outlay of Rs 860 crore, the measure is aimed at increasing farmers' income from horticulture plants." The programme comprises tropical, sub-tropical, and temperate horticulture crops; root, tuber, bulbous, and arid crops; vegetable, floriculture, and mushroom crops; and plantation, spices, medicinal, and aromatic plants.

The Union Cabinet also gave approvals to a Rs 1,202-crore scheme for strengthening Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) and a Rs 1,115-crore scheme for Natural Resource Management.

There are more than 700 KVKs across the country.