ICAR should focus on converting waste to wealth, urges Prez Murmu

Murmu also expressed her deep respect for the region, saying, "Visiting the land of tribal icon Birsa Munda feels like a pilgrimage to me."

Murmu also expressed her deep respect for the region, saying, "Visiting the land of tribal icon Birsa Munda feels like a pilgrimage to me." (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Ranchi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 5:21 PM IST

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday asserted that secondary agriculture could significantly enhance the rural economy, urging the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) to focus on converting waste into wealth.
"Secondary agriculture has the potential to boost the rural economy. ICAR should work towards this goal to increase farmers' income," she said while addressing the centenary celebrations of the ICAR-National Institute of Secondary Agriculture (NISA) here as the chief guest.
Highlighting the export potential of Indian lac, which is in high demand in the cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries, the President noted that Jharkhand accounts for 55 per cent of the country's total lac production.
 
"Jharkhand's lac production is a vital source of income for the tribal community," she emphasised.
Murmu also expressed her deep respect for the region, saying, "Visiting the land of tribal icon Birsa Munda feels like a pilgrimage to me."

Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Governor Santosh Gangwar and Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Sanjay Seth were present on the occasion.

First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 5:21 PM IST

