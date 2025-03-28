Friday, March 28, 2025 | 04:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
More than 5.1 million farmers registered for Agri Stack in Rajasthan

Under the Agri Stack scheme, Kisan Registry Camps are being organised in all villages of all the districts

Under the Agri Stack camps, the unique ID of farmers is being created by organising camps at the Gram Panchayat level.

Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 4:44 PM IST

The Rajasthan government has registered over 5.1 million farmers for the Agri Stack, a digital platform that seeks to integrate all farmer-related data in one place. The state government said it was taking steps towards empowering the farmers by making them digitally capable.
 
“As per the instructions of the Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, under the Agri Stack scheme, Kisan Registry Camps are being organised in all villages of all the districts, till March 31. Under this scheme, Farmer Registry ID of farmers is being created,” an agriculture department official said.
 
A review meeting of the progress of agricultural registry
