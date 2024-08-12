Business Standard
Paddy acreage rises 4.28%, cotton area lags in kharif season so far: Govt

The agriculture ministry reported that paddy sowing rose to 33.18 million hectares as of August 12, up from 31.82 million hectares in the same period last year

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 8:52 PM IST

Farmers have increased the area under paddy cultivation by 4.28 per cent to 33.18 million hectares, while cotton acreage declined in the ongoing 2024-25 kharif (summer-sown) crop season, according to government data released on Monday.
The agriculture ministry reported that paddy sowing rose to 33.18 million hectares as of August 12, up from 31.82 million hectares in the same period last year.
The increase in the paddy acreage comes amid forecasts of widespread rainfall across several regions by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
As per the ministry's data, pulses acreage marginally increased to 11.74 million hectares in the ongoing kharif season from 11.01 million hectares in the year-ago period.
Oilseeds area remained relatively flat at 18.37 million hectares compared to 18.22 million hectares last year.
Cotton sowing declined to 11.05 million hectares as of August 12 from 12.12 million hectares in the same period the previous season.

Among pulses, pigeon pea (arhar) saw an increase in planting, while black gram (urad) acreage declined. Coarse cereals and sugarcane plantings showed slight increases.
The total area under all kharif crops reached 97.99 million hectares against 96.64 million hectares last year.
The kharif sowing season typically begins in June with the onset of monsoon rains and harvesting starts in October.
The IMD has forecast fairly widespread rainfall across Northeast India and the Western Himalayan region in early August, which could influence late-season sowing decisions.

Topics : Paddy Cotton crop Kharif sowings

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 8:51 PM IST

