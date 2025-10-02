Rajasthan govt doles out crop insurance to farmers amid heavy rains

The Rajasthan state government is committed to compensating farmers for Kharif crop losses due to heavy monsoon rains, state Agriculture Minister Dr. Kirori Lal Meena said. Farmers have suffered heavy losses in parts of the state due to a flood-like situation because of heavy monsoon rains.

For the benefit of farmers, the minister recently inaugurated the state-level program of the Kharif 2025 'My Policy in My Hands' campaign by distributing Prime Minister's Crop Insurance Scheme policies to farmers here.

He stated that 8.71 crore insurance policies for Kharif 2025 have been issued across the country, of which 2.16 crore,