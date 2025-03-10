Monday, March 10, 2025 | 12:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
State govts boost farmer incentives amid concerns over fiscal strain

State govts boost farmer incentives amid concerns over fiscal strain

States are topping up PM-KISAN disbursement with own allocation to keep their poll promises. But can a rise in direct benefit transfer and bonus over MSP go hand in hand? Sanjeeb Mukherjee writes

Sanjeeb Mukherjee
Many state governments over the past few weeks have announced incentives for farmers either by topping up the Centre’s PM-KISAN disbursement with their own allocation, benefits of cultivation per hectare, or a bonus on minimum support price (MSP). 
While most of the announcements have been part of election manifestos, the increase is bound to put a greater burden on their resources. In Madhya Pradesh, the Cabinet recently approved an extra incentive of ₹4,000 per hectare for paddy growers, which would cost the state around ₹480 crore.
  The state has been topping up the PM-KISAN allocation with an extra ₹6,000
