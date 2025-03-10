State govts boost farmer incentives amid concerns over fiscal strain

Many state governments over the past few weeks have announced incentives for farmers either by topping up the Centre’s PM-KISAN disbursement with their own allocation, benefits of cultivation per hectare, or a bonus on minimum support price (MSP).

While most of the announcements have been part of election manifestos, the increase is bound to put a greater burden on their resources. In Madhya Pradesh, the Cabinet recently approved an extra incentive of ₹4,000 per hectare for paddy growers, which would cost the state around ₹480 crore.

The state has been topping up the PM-KISAN allocation with an extra ₹6,000