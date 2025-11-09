Sugar industry likely to get sweet reprieve amid ethanol, pricing shocks

The Centre’s proposed move to permit 1.5 million tonnes (mt) of sugar exports in the 2025-26 season could come as a breather for the sector, which was facing a challenging time after what began as a promising season due to a bumper harvest.

The sugar season runs from October to September. The challenges stemmed from both political and economic factors.

On the one hand, there is growing clamour among farmers to raise the purchase price of sugarcane to offset rising input costs; on the other, the industry is struggling to absorb surplus production in 2025-26.

The first blow to the