Urad, moong sowing area rise during week ended Sept 6, shows data

Overall, kharif crops have so far been planted in 109.23 million hectares of land, which is higher than the 106.92 million hectares planted during the same period last year

(Photo courtesy: Wikipedia)

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 7:47 PM IST

The sowing of pulses continued in some parts as the monsoon remained strong.

The latest data from the Department of Agriculture showed that in pulses, sowing of urad and moong continued during the week ended September 6, while planting of all other kharif pulses, namely tur, has come to a close.
Sowing is mostly over for all crops, barring a few pulses and coarse cereals which continue late.

Sowing is closed for all crops, but a big question on the yield remains from the relentless rains hitting parts of India. If the rains continue over the next few weeks, it might impact final yields. Already, floods have damaged standing crops in parts of southern and western India. The exact extent of the damage will be known after proper assessment.

Topics : Agriculture Kharif crops

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 7:37 PM IST

