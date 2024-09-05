Business Standard
Home / Industry / Agriculture / 49% jump in kharif onion acreage to help cool prices in coming months

49% jump in kharif onion acreage to help cool prices in coming months

Govt starts discounted onion sale at Rs 35/kg in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai

onion, onions

Onions (Photo: Shutterstock)

Sanjeeb MukherjeeAgencies Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 8:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Centre today expressed hope that onion availability would improve in the coming months due to a nearly 49 per cent jump in the kharif sowing area.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
This would help in cooling down the prices.
To control the rates, it also started the first phase of retail sales of onion at a subsidised rate of Rs 35 per kg to provide relief to Delhi-NCR and Mumbai consumers from today.
 

More From This Section

Bhagwant Mann

Agriculture policy almost ready, says Punjab CM Mann amid farmers protest

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture

Farmers body AIKCC urges state govts to frame comprehensive agri policy

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Govt launches Rs 750 cr fund AgriSure for support to agriculture startups

PremiumJeff Rowe, CEO, Syngenta

Syngenta may look to increase manufacturing under Make in India: CEO

Basmati Rice, KRBL, India gate basmati, rice

Need to remove basmati rice floor price to boost shipments, say exporters

Meanwhile, the government said in a statement that, as per data compiled by the Department of Agriculture, till August 26, 290,000 hectares have been covered under kharif onion as against 194,000 hectares during the corresponding period last year.
 
Moreover, around 3.8 million tonnes of onions are in the storage of farmers and traders.
It also said that price realisation by onion farmers during the just-concluded rabi season has been better compared to last year as mandi prices remained in the range of Rs 1,230 – Rs 2,578 per quintal as compared to Rs 693 – Rs 1,205 per quintal last year.
Similarly, the average buffer procurement price this year was Rs 2,833 per quintal as against Rs 1,724 per quintal last year.
As store-worthy onions are procured for the buffer, the procurement prices of onions have always been higher than the prevailing modal price.
On the retail sales, the official statement said that NCCF and NAFED, which are maintaining a buffer stock of 0.47 tonnes of onion on behalf of the government, will undertake the retail sale through their stores and mobile vans.
Onion will be sold at 38 retail points in Delhi-NCR and at Parel and Malad in Mumbai.
The onion will also be sold at a subsidised rate on e-commerce platforms and outlets of Kendriya Bhandar and Mother Dairy's SAFAL in major consumption areas.
Currently, retail prices of onion are ruling over Rs 60 per kg, depending on the quality and locality in the national capital.
In the coming days, more cities will be covered under the cheap onion sale.
The second phase, beginning next week, will cover key capital cities like Kolkata, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Raipur. The pan-India sale will happen from the third week of September.
Average Retail Price of Onions (In Rs/kg)
      
       
State 5-Sep 1 month-back % Change
Delhi 60 45 33.3
Maharashtra 51 38 34.2
West Bengal 51 43 18.6
Uttar Pradesh 45 41 9.8
       
Source: Department of Consumer Affairs
      

Also Read

The area under kharif further improved during the week ended August 23 as sowing was almost complete in most crops. Data showed that till August 23, kharif crops have been sown in around 106.5 million hectares — almost 2 per cent more than the area c

Uneven rains, water-intensive crops: Kharif yield concerns mount in UP

Rainwater

Monsoon rains likely to be prolonged, threatening crop harvesting

The area under kharif further improved during the week ended August 23 as sowing was almost complete in most crops. Data showed that till August 23, kharif crops have been sown in around 106.5 million hectares — almost 2 per cent more than the area c

Rains likely to spell trouble for kharif acreage in India, shows data

farmers

Kharif sowing up 2.3% at 81.18 million hectares from last year, shows data

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture

Timely onset of monsoon leads to speedy kharif crop sowing in Rajasthan

Topics : kharif crop onion production Onion crisis onion prices onion price rise

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 8:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayHappy Teachers' Day WishesMalaysia raises visa feesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon