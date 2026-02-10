Pulses may emerge as new flashpoint for India under US trade deal

Though pulses were not part of the items mentioned in the joint statement for the interim framework and the fact-sheet too does not clarify which pulses are being included, sources said the US has been pressing for the inclusion of exports of lentils and yellow peas at zero duty to India.

The US mostly produces dried green lentils, which are priced higher than other variants of lentils that India imports annually from different countries.

India has traditionally accounted for 8–12 per cent of the total pulses exported from the US, depending on policy conditions.

In 2024, around $74–76 million worth of pulses were sold to India, making it the fourth-largest buyer of US pulses in the world, after Mexico, Canada and the European Union.

A few weeks back, two prominent Republican Senators — Steve Daines from Montana and Kevin Cramer from North Dakota — sent a letter to President Donald Trump urging favourable pulse crop provisions in any future trade agreements between the United States and India.

“In your first term, we wrote to you on this issue, and you hand-delivered our letter to Prime Minister Modi during the 2020 trade negotiations with India, which helped bring our producers to the table… Engaging Prime Minister Modi on pulse crop tariffs to enhance the economic cooperation between our countries would be mutually beneficial to both American producers and Indian customers,” the Senator duo wrote in the letter to President Trump.

Their main point of contention was the 30 per cent import tariff announced by India on December 30, 2025, on yellow peas, effective from November 1, which, as per the Senators, was unfair to US pulse crop producers, exposing them to significant competitive disadvantage when exporting their high-quality product to India.

But the letter from the Senators is also a pointer that India was not always a marginal player in the US pulses matrix.

In fact, data show that in 2015, India imported close to $136.19 million worth of pulses from the US, making it the number one buyer of US pulses, a position it retained in 2016 as well with $142.16 million worth of imports.

However, over the years, this position has been taken up by countries and blocs such as Canada, Mexico and the European Union due to a combination of factors that included higher prices, easier availability from other sources and an increase in domestic production of varieties such as kabuli chana.

Some traders said most pulses are now imported into India in containers, while in some countries they are still sold in bulk vessels.

USDA data showed that between 2021 and 2023, India slipped to the ninth position in the list of countries that bought pulses from the US.

During 2023–24, India imported close to 1.67 million tonnes of lentils, of which Australia and Canada accounted for around 1.58 million tonnes, or around 95 per cent.

In 2024–25, this number dropped to 1.21 million tonnes, of which Australia and Canada accounted for almost 90 per cent.

When it came to yellow peas — which have been the dominant segment of India’s overall pulses imports over the last two financial years — India imported close to 1.16 million tonnes in 2023–24, of which Canada and Russia accounted for around 83 per cent.

In 2024–25, India imported an all-time high of around 2.16 million tonnes of yellow peas, with shipments from Canada and Russia accounting for nearly 82 per cent.

Clearly, when it comes to pulses, India has been sourcing largely from Canada, Russia, Myanmar, Australia and even Mozambique, while imports from the US have risen but remain small compared to other countries.

As per data from the United States Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service and the US Dry Pea and Lentil Council, the total pulses harvested area and estimated total production in calendar year 2024 were 2.4 million acres and approximately 1.6 million metric tonnes, respectively.

The data showed that pulses harvested area was higher in 2024 compared to 2020–2023, while pulse production was also higher than in 2020–2023, except for higher pea production in 2020.

In the US, pulses production is largely concentrated in the states of North Dakota, Montana, Washington and Idaho, with exports playing a critical role in farm incomes. The Republican Senators who wrote to President Trump represent North Dakota and Montana.

As per reports, Montana and North Dakota alone account for over 80 per cent of all dry pea and lentil production in the United States, which also includes chickpeas.

Trade data show that between December 2023 and October 2025 — the period when India allowed duty-free imports of yellow peas — the country imported close to 4.06 million tonnes of yellow peas, of which Canada alone accounted for 2.21 million tonnes, or close to 48 per cent, followed by Russia at 1.19 million tonnes.

The US lagged far behind at just 22,275 tonnes.

In 2024, as per USDA data, out of the total 1.6 million tonnes of pulses produced in the US, around 1.22 million tonnes, or almost 76 per cent, was exported.