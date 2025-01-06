Business Standard

Monday, January 06, 2025 | 10:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Wheat sowing at 32 million hectares until January 3, shows data

Wheat sowing at 32 million hectares until January 3, shows data

If the final area covered under wheat stays at around 32 million hectares, this would mean that acreage in 2025 is 1.74 per cent more than 2024 and 2.4 per cent more than the normal acreage

wheat,agriculture

(Reuters)

Sanjeeb Mukherjee
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 10:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sowing of wheat has been completed for the 2025 rabi season with acreage reaching 32 million hectares during the week ended January 3. 
 
Between January 3 and the preceding week, there has not been any change in area covered. If the final area covered under wheat stays the same, this would mean that the acreage in 2025 is 1.74 per cent more than 2024, and 2.4 per cent more than the normal acreage. 
 
Among other crops, sowing of mustard has concluded with more than 5 per cent drop in area than 2024. The fall comes on back of farmers shifting to other alternatives such as wheat and gram due to lower than expected price realisation in kharif 2024 in oilseeds. 
Chart
   

More From This Section

Wheat, farmers, MSP, Crop

Flour mills struggle as wheat prices surge to record high: Report

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Shivraj Singh urges states to prioritise oil palm plantation under NMEO-OP

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) in their second tender for supply of 0.88 billion litres of ethanol in 2024-25 supply year have for the first time said that preference would be given to ethanol produced from cooperative sugar factories, officials

Govt to soon take decision on increasing MSP for sugar: Pralhad Joshi

raw jute

Govt fixes 8.19% 'return on capital' for jute bag supplies for packaging

NABARD Chairman Shaji K V

Growth in agri credit may top 13% in FY25: Nabard chairman Shaji KV

Topics : wheat Farming

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 10:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEVinay Hiremath LoomMarket Crash TodayHoliday Calendar 2025HMPV NewsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon