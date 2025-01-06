Business Standard

Flour mills struggle as wheat prices surge to record high: Report

Flour mills struggle as wheat prices surge to record high: Report

Wheat stocks in state warehouses totalled 20.6 million tons at the start of December, slightly higher than the previous year's 19.2 million tons, but far below five-year average of 29.5 million

Wheat, farmers, MSP, Crop

FCI is selling 100,000 metric tons of wheat to bulk consumers every week| Photographer: Prakash Singh/Bloomberg

Reuters
Jan 06 2025 | 8:13 PM IST

Indian wheat prices jumped to a record high on Monday due to dwindling supplies amid robust demand from flour mills that are struggling to secure the grain to operate at full capacity, industry officials told Reuters.
 
The record prices are likely to lift retail inflation, which eased in November after surging to a 14-month high in October, and could influence the central bank's decision on interest rate cuts.
 
"Wheat supplies are limited in the market. Even after paying record prices, flour mills are unable to secure enough to operate at full capacity," said Ajay Goyal, managing director of Shivaji Roller Flour Mills.
   
In December, New Delhi lowered the limit on wheat stocks that traders and millers can hold to help boost the grain's availability and moderate prices.
 
But the curbs failed to bring down prices, which were trading around Rs 33,000 ($384.66) per metric ton in New Delhi, up from Rs 24,500 in April and far above the government fixed minimum support price of Rs 22,750  for last season's crop.

The stock limit failed to improve supplies and bring down prices, indicating that private players are holding few supplies, and the government needs to sell more wheat from its reserves to bulk consumers, said Pramod Kumar, a flour miller.
 
The state-run Food Corporation of India (FCI) is selling 100,000 metric tons of wheat to bulk consumers every week, but this is not sufficient to meet demand, as private players' sales are falling, Kumar said.
 
In November, the government announced plans to sell 2.5 million tons of wheat from state reserves to bulk consumers in the year ending March 2025. This is significantly lower than the nearly 10 million tons sold in the previous season.
 
The surplus wheat with the FCI is limited, preventing it from offering more to private players, said a New Delhi-based dealer with a global trade house.
 
Wheat stocks in state warehouses totalled 20.6 million tons at the start of December, slightly higher than the previous year's 19.2 million tons, but far below five-year average of 29.5 million.
  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

wheat MSP Wheat prices wheat procurement Wheat production

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 8:13 PM IST

