Why are paddy and maize acreages seeing a big jump this kharif?

Paddy and maize are among the two major crops that have seen the highest increase in area under cultivation so far this kharif season, compared to the last season, as per the latest data from the department of agriculture.

The increase in paddy acreage is understandable, given that the crop has been giving good returns over the past few years and export restrictions have also been eased, further lifting sentiment.

As per a United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) report, India is poised to export a record over 24 million tonnes (MT) rice in the 2025-26 season. The fact that