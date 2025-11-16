Sunday, November 16, 2025 | 11:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
15 'no', 2 'yes' votes: CAFE relief for small cars leaves industry divided

A deep split has emerged within India's auto industry over the proposed CAFE exemption for small cars, with only Maruti Suzuki and Renault backing the move in the final SIAM vote

The CAFE framework sets average carbon dioxide emission targets, measured in grams per kilometre (g/km), for each automaker’s overall fleet.

Deepak Patel New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2025 | 11:33 PM IST

Mercedes-Benz was “neutral”, Toyota was “for consensus”, Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) and Renault said “yes”, and the remaining 15 carmakers said “no” when asked to give their final vote on the proposal to allow a weight-based exemption for small cars under the CAFE emission norms, Business Standard has learnt. 
The final vote from all 19 carmakers was taken at the CEOs Council meeting of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) held on the evening of November 7. The next day, Siam submitted its final written comments to the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), stating that its members have “mixed
