Audi India begins bookings for new Q8 e-tron, Q8 Sportback e-tron

German luxury carmaker Audi on Thursday said it has commenced bookings for the new Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron in India.

The newest addition to the electric range, the Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron feature a new design language, features, increased battery capacity, driving range and improved driving dynamics.

Available in two body types -- SUV and Sportback, the model comes with a range of up to 600kms on a single charge.

"We are just a few days away from the launch of the Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron our newest electric vehicles. These cars were launched globally only a few months ago and we could not be more excited to bring these to India within the same global cycle," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said in a statement.

The company is bringing the very best for customers -- a new design, increased battery capacity, enhanced range that is best-in-segment and a lot more features, he added.

The new Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron can be booked with an initial amount of Rs 5 lakh, Audi India said.

