Toyota introduces Rumion, looks to bolster presence in MPV segment

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) said the prices and booking date of the model will be announced in due course of time

Toyota

The company has a market share of over 30 per cent in the domestic MPV segment (File)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2023 | 5:12 PM IST
Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Thursday introduced an all-new model Rumion in the country as it looks to further strengthen its position in the robustly growing domestic multi purpose vehicle (MPV) segment.
The seven-seater model comes with a 1.5-litre petrol engine mated with a five-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmissions.
It also features a CNG trim.
Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) said the prices and booking date of the model will be announced in due course of time. It, however, noted that the vehicle be available from the early festive season in dealerships for deliveries.
"At Toyota, we believe in going beyond delivering world-class vehicles. Our deep-rooted culture is to offer products and services that create exceptional value and offer peace of mind to our loyal customers. The all-new Toyota Rumion embraces this ethos," TKM Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Masakazu Yoshimura said in a statement.
As a brand, that is deeply committed to the Indian market and its valued customers, Toyota will continue to excel and add great value to the auto industry in India by continuous innovation and fostering the self-sustaining local eco-system in the automobile space, he added.

"Our aim is to continue to emphasise on introducing ever-better cars, better technologies and environment-friendly products and services," Yoshimura noted.
TKM Vice President (Sales and Strategic Marketing) Atul Sood said the model would be introduced in the market in the upcoming festive season.
"We aim to cater to the evolving needs of families, providing them with comfort, convenience, and peace of mind. We are confident that it will bring unparalleled joy to our esteemed customers," he noted.
The automaker said the model comes with a fuel efficiency of 20.51 km/litre for the petrol variant and 26.11 km/kg for the CNG trim.
TKM already is a leading player in the domestic MPV segment and expects the launch of the new model to further boost its presence in the vertical.
The company has a market share of over 30 per cent in the domestic MPV segment.
Rumion would be produced by Maruti Suzuki and then supplied to TKM as per the global collaboration pact inked between Toyota and Suzuki.

