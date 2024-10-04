Business Standard
Home / Industry / Auto / BMW, MINI record 10% sales growth at 10,556 units during Jan-Sep period

BMW, MINI record 10% sales growth at 10,556 units during Jan-Sep period

The number of cars (BMW and MINI) sold in the nine months of 2023 was 9,580 units

BMW, BMW Logo

(Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 3:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

German luxury carmaker BMW Group on Friday said its BMW and MINI brands recorded a 10 per cent year-on-year increase in sales, at 10,556 units in India during the January-September period of 2024.

The number of cars (BMW and MINI) sold in the nine months of 2023 was 9,580 units.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Besides, the group also sold 5,638 units of Motorrad brand of motorcycles, the group announced here on Friday.

BMW Group comprises three brands--BMW, Mini and Motorrad.

Of the 10,556 units, BMW Group said, it sold 10,056 units of BMW and the remaining 500 units of the MINI brand.

 

"The highest ever car deliveries during January to September this year, reflects the synergy between a successful strategy and an unparalleled customer experience," said Vikram Pawah, President and CEO at BMW Group India.

More From This Section

Premiumcars, automobile sector, automobile industry, car

Automobiles, auto component companies score low on PLI scheme in FY24

Mr. Gwanggu Lee - MD & CEO, Kia India

Auto industry has to be 'well balanced' on EV investments: Kia India CEO

Mahindra Thar ROXX

Mahindra Thar ROXX sets record with 1.76 lakh bookings in just 60 minutes

Martin Daum

Outgoing Daimler Truck CEO Daum expects no recovery in China, Germany

used car, second-hand cars, auto demand, automobile, cars, vehicles

Delhi CM approves incentive scheme to promote scrapping of old vehicles

BMW Group India is changing the game with its long wheelbase product portfolio and a strong electric mobility offensive, he added.

Key models like the BMW 7 Series Long Wheelbase, BMW 3 Series Long Wheelbase and BMW X1 are leading in their segments and demand for the new BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase is overwhelming, Pawah stated.

BMW Group India maintains its top position in the electric mobility space with 725 units of fully electric BMW and MINI cars getting delivered YTD (Year To Date) Q3 2024, it said.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

BMW JOY Days: Discover the joy of owning a BMW with exclusive festive offers

BMW JOY Days: Discover the joy of owning a BMW with exclusive festive offers

BMW, BMW Logo

Samvardhana, Suprajit Engg, Goodluck shares slip as BMW cuts FY24 guidance

BMW, BMW Logo

BMW brake recall, VW job threat deepen German automobile industry crisis

luxury car

Luxury car buyers in India speed up shift to EVs, outpacing mass market

BMW, BMW Logo

BMW recalling around 720,000 vehicles due to issue with water pump

Topics : BMW automobile industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 3:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon