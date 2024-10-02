Business Standard
Home / Industry / Auto / Outgoing Daimler Truck CEO Daum expects no recovery in China, Germany

Outgoing Daimler Truck CEO Daum expects no recovery in China, Germany

He said he did not expect a recovery in the Chinese truck market this year or next, adding that China was in a deep crisis, according to remarks published on Wednesday

Martin Daum

Martin Daum, CEO, Daimler Truck

Reuters MUNICH
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2024 | 9:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A recovery in Chinese and German truck markets will not come quickly, Martin Daum, the outgoing CEO of the world's biggest truck maker Daimler Truck , told a press event late on Tuesday.
 
He said he did not expect a recovery in the Chinese truck market this year or next, adding that China was in a deep crisis, according to remarks published on Wednesday.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In Germany, Europe's largest truck market, Daum still saw "no light at the end of the tunnel".
 
Daimler Truck wants to double its electric truck and bus sales this year to 6,000 vehicles, said Daum, who was replaced by former Scania manager Karin Radstrom as of Tuesday, the first woman at the helm of the German group.
 
 
Daum also said that a pure focus on sales returns was wrong and that absolute profit was more important for him.
 
Daimler Truck's supervisory board Chairman Joe Kaeser has called on the company to catch up with the margins of 14-15% at competitors Paccar and Volvo - something that Daum called a "thought experiment".

More From This Section

used car, second-hand cars, auto demand, automobile, cars, vehicles

Delhi CM approves incentive scheme to promote scrapping of old vehicles

Premiumcar sale

Carmakers expand dealerships to boost sales: Do they have right products?

car sales

From Maruti to Tata, auto firms prune sales to dealers over low demand

Surya Khurana, MD, FlixBus India; Shovit Mehrotra, Team Lead Regional Operations, FlixBus India; Mohan K, Head-Bus, Ashok Leyland; Max Zeumer, COO, FlixBus; Mridul Nischal, Senior Manager

Ashok Leyland, travel tech firm FlixBus sign deal for inter-city mobility

Electric vehicles, EVs, Electric car

Govt launches PM E-DRIVE subsidy scheme for EVs with Rs 10,900 cr outlay


Daimler's adjusted operating return on sales was 9.9% last year, and the company expects to raise it to 12% by 2030.

Also Read

TVS Supply Chain

TVS Supply Chain Solutions signs deal with Daimler Truck South East Asia

Daimler

Daimler India names Muthu Maruthachalam as new chief of ops, logistics

Daimler Truck Management with the new eCanter announced for India

Daimler India to enter battery electric segment with new gen eCanter

Rajnath Singh, Rajnath

Choose between development, destruction: Rajnath at Haryana rally

Atishi Marlena, Atishi

Latest LIVE: Delhi CM Atishi orders audit of Discoms to look into pension surcharge issue

Topics : Daimler China

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 02 2024 | 9:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market HolidayBihar FloodsLatest News LIVEVivo T3 Ultra ReviewVirat KohliIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon