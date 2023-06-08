Brokerages put medal to metal on Tata Motors stock, maintain bullish stance

Passenger vehicle (PV) and commercial vehicle (CV) player Tata Motors (TaMo) listed out its plans for the electric vehicle (EV) segment in an investor meeting on Wednesday. On the operational front, the company also mentioned it is targeting at reaching a double-digit earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) margin in the medium term.
Most brokerages have maintained a bullish stance on the stock, mostly giving it a ‘buy’ rating. Some like Kotak Institutional Securities gave a ‘reduce’ rating. The stock, however, has fallen marginally by 1.46 per cent on the BSE, ending the day’s trade at Rs 559.65 apiece.
TaMo has outlined a plan to introduce six/seven models across alternative powertrains over the next three to four years. Moreover, with a strong commitment to the EV sector, TaMo plans to invest approximately $2 billion in the next four years, primarily directed towards the development of
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or
Also Read
Sensex slips 347 pts on profit-taking, Nifty holds 18,500; RIL, SBI dip 2%
Tata Motors Q3 preview: What to expect from auto major's quarterly results?
Auto, metal, FMCG shares lift Sensex 119 pts up; Broader markets outshine
RIL, ITC, HDFC twins lift Sensex 345 pts up; Bank Nifty hits new peak
Sensex ends 194 pts lower owing to late selling; Broader indices outperform
FAME II subsidy block: SMEV asks for creation of Rs 3,000-cr rehab fund
Volkswagen launches new trims of Virtus, Taigun with 1.5 ltr TSI EVO engine
BMW launches all-new sports car M2 in India at Rs 98 lakh: Details here
BluSmart places order for 500 units of MG's ZS EV electric vehicle
As lithium prices head north, salt might soon end up powering EV's
Tata Motors
- NSE
- BSE
- 1D
- 5D
- 1M
- 3M
- 6M
- 5Y
- MAX