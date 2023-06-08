close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Brokerages put medal to metal on Tata Motors stock, maintain bullish stance

EV focus, improved free cash flow, and debt reduction to be major drivers

Anjali Singh Mumbai
Tata Motors
Premium

4 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 8:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Passenger vehicle (PV) and commercial vehicle (CV) player Tata Motors (TaMo) listed out its plans for the electric vehicle (EV) segment in an investor meeting on Wednesday. On the operational front, the company also mentioned it is targeting at reaching a double-digit earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) margin in the medium term.
Most brokerages have maintained a bullish stance on the stock, mostly giving it a ‘buy’ rating. Some like Kotak Institutional Securities gave a ‘reduce’ rating. The stock, however, has fallen marginally by 1.46 per cent on the BSE, ending the day’s trade at Rs 559.65 apiece.
TaMo has outlined a plan to introduce six/seven models across alternative powertrains over the next three to four years. Moreover, with a strong commitment to the EV sector, TaMo plans to invest approximately $2 billion in the next four years, primarily directed towards the development of
Or

Also Read

Sensex slips 347 pts on profit-taking, Nifty holds 18,500; RIL, SBI dip 2%

Tata Motors Q3 preview: What to expect from auto major's quarterly results?

Auto, metal, FMCG shares lift Sensex 119 pts up; Broader markets outshine

RIL, ITC, HDFC twins lift Sensex 345 pts up; Bank Nifty hits new peak

Sensex ends 194 pts lower owing to late selling; Broader indices outperform

FAME II subsidy block: SMEV asks for creation of Rs 3,000-cr rehab fund

Volkswagen launches new trims of Virtus, Taigun with 1.5 ltr TSI EVO engine

BMW launches all-new sports car M2 in India at Rs 98 lakh: Details here

BluSmart places order for 500 units of MG's ZS EV electric vehicle

As lithium prices head north, salt might soon end up powering EV's

Tata Motors

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y
  • MAX

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Tata Motors Electric Vehicles Indian stock market

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 8:36 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Refiners' crude processing hits 5-month low in April due to maintenance

Numaligarh Refinery
2 min read

Shares of Zomato rise above their IPO price after more than a year

Zomato, food delivery
1 min read

CBDC QR codes likely to be interoperable with UPI, says Reserve Bank

CBDC
2 min read

Most Popular

RBI Policy: Repo rate unchanged at 6.5%, RBI cuts FY24 inflation projection

RBI, SHAKTIKANTA DAS, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
3 min read

Sensex sinks 294 pts as RBI keeps repo rate unchanged, Nifty nears 18,600

Sensex sinks 294 pts as RBI keeps repo rate unchanged, Nifty nears 18,600
1 min read

Meta rolls out verified account service in India for Rs 699 per month

Meta, Meta India, Manish Chopra quits
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon