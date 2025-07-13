CAFE norms battle hots up: M&M counters Maruti Suzuki on relief

Soon after Maruti Suzuki (MSIL) sought relief under the Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency (CAFE) norms, citing lower emission by small cars, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has hit back. Small cars account for over half of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from all passenger vehicles (PVs) in India, and giving them relief from the upcoming CAFE norms would undermine the country’s global competitiveness, Mahindra & Mahindra has told the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, it is learnt.

M&M’s July 9 letter to the ministry, in response to the relief sought by MSIL under the CAFE-III and CAFE-IV regimes, indicates the deep