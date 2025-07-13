Monday, July 14, 2025 | 12:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / CAFE norms battle hots up: M&M counters Maruti Suzuki on relief

CAFE norms battle hots up: M&M counters Maruti Suzuki on relief

Industry divide complicates govt's efforts to finalise new fuel-efficiency norms

auto sector, passenger vehicles
premium

auto sector, passenger vehicles

Deepak Patel New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2025 | 11:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Soon after Maruti Suzuki (MSIL) sought relief under the Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency (CAFE) norms, citing lower emission by small cars, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has hit back. Small cars account for over half of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from all passenger vehicles (PVs) in India, and giving them relief from the upcoming CAFE norms would undermine the country’s global competitiveness, Mahindra & Mahindra has told the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, it is learnt. 
M&M’s July 9 letter to the ministry, in response to the relief sought by MSIL under the CAFE-III and CAFE-IV regimes, indicates the deep
Topics : Maruti Suzuki Mahindra & Mahindra Passenger vehicle Auto industry CO2 emissions
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon