Role of advanced tech, critical materials more pronounced: Industry

As the future of mobility evolves rapidly, the role of critical materials and advanced technologies has become more pronounced, industry leaders said.

During an industry event: “Forward Momentum: Charting the Future of Mobility,” they highlighted the intricate dependencies on China for essential materials and technologies that are crucial for the growth of the electric vehicle (EV) sector and the broader mobility landscape. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Rajat Verma, founder & chief executive officer (CEO), Lohum Cleantech, emphasised that critical materials such as lithium, nickel, and PEG are predominantly sourced from China. This dependency poses a significant challenge as the world shifts towards greener mobility solutions.





ALSO READ: Electric vehicle components maker Matel raises $4 million in funding Verma's insights bring to light the geopolitical and supply chain vulnerabilities that several countries face in their quest for sustainable and independent mobility ecosystems.

Despite these dependencies, the speakers acknowledged that China's expertise and capabilities could be leveraged to accelerate the transition to advanced mobility solutions. A key point raised was the potential of utilising China's technological advancements without becoming overly reliant on them. This strategic approach involves partnering with Chinese companies for technology transfer and innovation, thus reducing the time and financial investments needed to achieve similar capabilities independently.

“We have to utilise China, not be dependent on them, but we have to utilise whatever we can. It’s very easy to get into a technology partner with Chinese companies because they know that investment will not be approved,” Jayadev Galla, chairman and managing director, Amar Raja Energy & Mobility, said.

The industry and the government should focus on getting technology from Chinese companies rather than allowing China to control the technology. “Government has to support us to become globally,” Galla added.

The speakers also discussed how innovation, sustainability, and connectivity will shape the future of mobility. As urban centers become smarter, greener, and more accessible, cities are embracing shared mobility solutions and prioritising pedestrian-friendly infrastructure.

With rapid technological advancements, including EVs and autonomous driving systems, the transportation landscape is undergoing a profound transformation.