According to ToI, SAIC will allow Indian companies to take over the majority of the stake. Citing reports, TOI added that the former is in the advanced stages of talks with investors from different Indian companies, which include Reliance, Hero Group, Premji Invest, and JSW Group for equity sale.

China's SAIC Motor will be taking a step back as it plans to dilute its stake in MG Motor India in the next few years, reported Times of India. China's automotive giant holds a majority stake in the Indian carmaker.