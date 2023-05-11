close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

China's SAIC Motor plans to sell its stake in MG Motor to domestic entities

SAIC is in the advanced stages of talks with investors from different Indian companies, which include Reliance, Hero Group, Premji Invest, and JSW Group for equity sale

BS Web Team New Delhi
SAIC

2 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 7:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

China's SAIC Motor will be taking a step back as it plans to dilute its stake in MG Motor India in the next few years, reported Times of India. China's automotive giant holds a majority stake in the Indian carmaker. 
According to ToI, SAIC will allow Indian companies to take over the majority of the stake. Citing reports, TOI added that the former is in the advanced stages of talks with investors from different Indian companies, which include Reliance, Hero Group, Premji Invest, and JSW Group for equity sale.

The report also added that MG Motor India is aiming to close the deal by the end of 2023, and the dilution is expected to happen in a phased manner. 
Amid ongoing tensions between India and China over the border issue, it has often come to light that China-backed entities face hurdles while getting approvals related to fresh investments. Another TOI report suggested that MG Motor India is still waiting for the government's approval in order to raise funds from the parent company SAIC, for nearly two years. However, MG Motor is now planning to resort to domestic companies to raise funds in order to fulfill its expansion strategy.

On May 10, the automaker announced that it will be raising funds and will make investments worth Rs 5,000 crore. It will also develop a new plant in Gujarat for manufacturing, while also expanding its annual production capacity to 300,000 units in the period of the next five years.
The Indian carmaker also aims to launch four to five all-new electric cars in the next five years. MG Motor also aims to achieve 65 to 75 per cent of revenue from its EV portfolio in the future.

Also Read

GoPro Hero 11 Black review: A pro-grade action camera that is easy-to-use

Tata Motors Q3 preview: What to expect from auto major's quarterly results?

Hero MotoCorp to hike prices from December 1; stock gains nearly 4%

EV push: Eicher Motors to pick 10.35% stake in Spain-based Stark Future

This Chris Wood owned stock hit a 52-week low. What's worrying the Street?

Hyundai signs deal with Tamil Nadu for Rs 20,000 cr investment in EV space

myTVS parts division on expansion spree, to add one store a day in FY24

Govt to start random checks on EVs after recent lapses under FAME II scheme

MG Motor 3.0 to push for Indianisation, green tech, capacity expansion

MG Motor India says will sell majority stake to Indians in 2-4 years


Topics : MG Motor India SAIC Motor India China relations India China border row Reliance Industries Hero group JSW Group carmakers in India Carmakers BS Web Reports

First Published: May 11 2023 | 7:49 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Two more aircraft lessors move NCLAT against Go First's insolvency

Go First
2 min read

Sachin Pilot steps up pressure on Cong, begins 5-day yatra over corruption

Sachin Pilot
3 min read

Govt working to bring ecommerce policy, rules under consumer protection act

ecommerce
3 min read

Gillette India profit rises 48% in March quarter, revenue up 9.3%

Gillette
2 min read

HNIs preferring fixed deposits over debt mutual funds, says report

Motilal Oswal Financial Services
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Shell firms under scanner of tax authorities over fake ITC claims

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
3 min read

Google I/O highlights: Pixel Fold to Bard, everything announced at keynote

Google IO 2023
1 min read

Adani Enterprises to consider stock sale months after short-seller turmoil

Photo: Bloomberg
5 min read

Stocks to Watch Today: L&T. DRL, Adani Group, Asian Paints, Hero Moto

trade
6 min read

Cash crunch pushing up funding costs in India deterring more RBI hikes

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon