Delhi govt calls Jan 2 meet with five automakers, SIAM on EV Policy 2.0

The invitees are: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL), Honda Cars, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM), and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M). Of these, MSIL, Honda, and TKM do not currently sell electric cars in India.

On the other hand, established EV players such as JSW MG Motor, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL), Kia India, and BYD India have not been invited to the discussions. Notably, the draft policy has not yet been formally released for public or industry comments, and the Delhi government is currently holding stakeholder consultations to assess what measures can be considered.

TPEM, JSW MG Motor, M&M, Kia, BYD, and Hyundai were the top six EV players in terms of volume sales in October 2025, according to data provided by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada).

None of the companies, except MSIL, responded to the queries sent by Business Standard regarding the January 2 meeting.

An MSIL spokesperson replied: “We welcome the Delhi government’s openness and stakeholder consultation on the EV policy. Our EV e-Vitara is ready, as reflected in exports of over 12,000 electric vehicles in just the last four months. Our EV has also achieved a 5-star BNCAP (Bharat New Car Assessment Programme) safety rating." E-Vitara, MSIL's first electric car, is expected to be launched in the first half of 2026.

"In parallel, we have been deliberately strengthening a complete, end-to-end EV ecosystem in India to build consumer confidence even before customers officially purchase an EV. This includes over 2,000 chargers already installed, a clear road map to scale up to over 100,000 charging points by 2030, more than 1,500 EV-ready service workshops, and over 150,000 EV-trained technicians nationwide. Our focus is to provide complete peace of mind to customers at the decision stage itself, and thereby accelerate EV adoption in the country,” the spokesperson added.

Delhi’s EV Policy 2020 (also called EV Policy 1.0) is currently in force after multiple extensions, as the government finalises EV Policy 2.0. Notified in August 2020, EV Policy 1.0 aimed to accelerate EV adoption, cut vehicular emissions, and build a supporting ecosystem. It offered purchase incentives across segments, including up to ₹30,000 for electric two-wheelers, a flat ₹30,000 for electric three-wheelers, and incentives for e-cycles and light commercial EVs. Limited incentives for electric cars applied only to the first 1,000 vehicles and have since lapsed.