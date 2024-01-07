Sensex (    %)
                        
Different shades: Black is the new white for car buyers in India

In 2021, only 14.8 per cent of the cars sold in India were black. That increased to 15.5 per cent in 2022 and further to 19.5 per cent in 2023

Deepak Patel New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2024 | 11:35 PM IST

The preference for white cars among Indians is on the decline as shades like black, blue, and grey have emerged 
as the new favourites.

In 2021, 43.9 per cent of Indians opted for white cars. That dropped to 42.2 per cent in 2022 and further to 39 per cent in 2023, according to Jato Dynamics’s data, reviewed by Business Standard.

“The new-age Indian consumer is experimenting and embracing a more ‘colourful’ lifestyle by being bolder in their choices, whether it is for the apparel they wear, the accessories they adorn, or the car they drive,” said Ajay Jain, head of Tata Motors Design

First Published: Jan 07 2024 | 11:35 PM IST

