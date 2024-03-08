Sensex (    %)
                             
Ducati releases date to launch Streetfighter V4 S in India, check details

Ducati to launch Streetfighter V4 S in India on March 12, 2024. The motorcycle will come with a Desmosedici Stradale 90-degree V4 liquid-cooled engine

Ducati Streetfighter V4 S

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2024 | 5:45 PM IST

Ducati India is all set to release its much anticipated Streetfighter V4 S in the Indian market on March 12, 2024. This motorcycle will fit itself between the Standard Streetfighter V4 and the Streetfighter V4 SP2 and comes with high-performance features and a sleek design.

This variant of Ducati will be available in two colour variants, the sophisticated Grey Nero and the iconic Ducati Red. The ex-showroom price for these two models is set at Rs 28 lakh and Rs 27.80 lakh, respectively. The Streetfighter V4 S aims to cater for riders seeking the perfect blend of power, style and cutting-edge technology.
Ducati Streetfighter V4 S Features

The all-new Ducati Streetfighter V4 S will have a Desmosedici Stradale 90-degree V4 liquid-cooled engine that delivers a maximum power output of 205 bhp at 13,000 rpm and a peak torque of 123 Nm at 9500 rpm. The bike also has a 6-speed gearbox that offers quick shifts for seamless gear changes adding an overall exhilarating riding experience. 

It gives you a 24-month unlimited mileage warrant allowing you to cover miles without any worry. However, maintenance is recommended for every 12,000 kilometres. This Ducati motorcycle will also have several standard features such as Ducati Power Launch, Ducati Electronic Suspension, full LED lighting with a Daytime Running Lamp, and auto-cut turn indicators.

For those who are looking for additional customisation and advanced functionalities, these motorcycles offer official accessories. Riders can opt for Ducati Data Analyser+, an Anti-theft system, heated grips, and GPS module that enhances the street fighter V4 S to meet specific preferences.

When will the Ducati Streetfighter V4 S launch in India?

All bike enthusiasts are waiting for the arrival of the Ducati Streetfighter V4 S. The motorcycle is all set to be released in India on March 12, 2024. This bike will be a new addition to India's high-performance bikes. Ducati lovers are excited to get an exhilarating ride with a new chapter that perfectly blends power, style and advanced technology.

Topics : Ducati bikes Motorcycles

First Published: Mar 08 2024 | 5:44 PM IST

