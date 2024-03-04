Tata Motors, M&M, Ola Electric to get double benefit of auto PLI, FAME

Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Ola Electric are set to receive another round of incentives as they take the lead in getting benefits under the government’s production-linked incentive (PLI) programme.

These three firms were receiving subsidies under the ongoing Faster Adoption & Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India) scheme, valid till this month.

According to officials, all eligible companies benefit from both the auto PLI incentives and FAME-II incentives. “Eligible entities will receive incentives from the auto PLI, and if these entities are already receiving benefits from FAME, they will continue to receive incentives until March 2024,” an official