Tata Motors, M&M, Ola Electric to get double benefit of auto PLI, FAME

Tata Motors, Mahindra, and Ola Electric were already availing of subsidy under FAME

electric vehicle
Premium

Nitin Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 9:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Ola Electric are set to receive another round of incentives as they take the lead in getting benefits under the government’s production-linked incentive (PLI) programme.

These three firms were receiving subsidies under the ongoing Faster Adoption & Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India) scheme, valid till this month.

According to officials, all eligible companies benefit from both the auto PLI incentives and FAME-II incentives. “Eligible entities will receive incentives from the auto PLI, and if these entities are already receiving benefits from FAME, they will continue to receive incentives until March 2024,” an official

Tata Motors Mahindra Group Ola electric vehicles PLI scheme

First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 9:34 PM IST

