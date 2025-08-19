Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 11:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / E-challan backlog swells beyond courts: Digital technology adds to pile-up

E-challan backlog swells beyond courts: Digital technology adds to pile-up

Six years on, disposal machinery fails to catch up

Traffic police, challan
premium

60% of e-challan penalties worth ₹25,114 crore pending in courts. | Representative image: Shutterstock

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 11:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

It has already grown into a serious problem — especially for fleet operators, online used-vehicle sellers, ride-hailing platforms, and individual car owners.
 
Digital technology has triggered a sharp rise in e-challans issued by the government to errant drivers between 2019 and 2024. But despite penalties worth ₹42,545 crore, nearly 60 per cent remain unresolved in courts unable to cope with the mounting backlog.
 
The government has collected only ₹17,431 crore over this period. Year-wise collections have dropped steeply — from 78 per cent of assessed penalties in 2019 to just 27.5 per cent in 2024, according to data from Lawyered,
Topics : e-challans challans Car sales Auto sector
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon