E2W makers gear up for scale, hope FAME will continue to fuel operations

Crucially, FY24 will also test their abilities to survive without the second edition of Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid) and Electric Vehicles (FAME II) subsidy, which ends this financial year. Most companies want it extended for a year or two.

Electric two-wheeler (E2W) companies see FY24 as the year to build scale. Most companies say they are planning to ramp up volumes, raise fresh capital, expand distribution, launch an array of new products, and take their first steps into global markets.