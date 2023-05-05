EV sales across categories see yearly rise in April, shows FADA data

Though the retail sales of electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles saw an increase in April compared to the same time last year, all categories saw a degrowth on a month-on-month (MoM) basis following uncertainties in the FAME subsidy.
According to data shared by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), passenger vehicles saw 159 per cent increase year-on-year (YoY) from 2,252 units to 5,824 units when compared with April 2022, while on a monthly basis it came down by 32 per cent from 8,566 units in March. On a monthly basis, Tata Motors sales came down by 38 per cent and, despite the slowdown, Mahindra and Mahindra more than doubled its sales.
For two-wheelers, on an annual basis, sales increased 25 per cent to 66,466 units. However, the MoM numbers dipped 23 per cent from 85,793 units in March. Except for Ola Electric, all other manufacturers, such as TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto, Okinawa Autotech, and Hero Electric saw a decline in sales during the month.
In the three-wheeler segment, sales increased 75 per cent to 38,008 units in April, as against 21,759 units in April last year. MoM sales dipped 16 per cent from 45,229 units in March.
Commercial vehicle sales increased 20 per cent to 266 units in April, but slipped 24 per cent on MoM basis.