EV sales across categories see yearly rise in April, shows FADA data

According to data shared by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), passenger vehicles saw 159 per cent increase year-on-year (YoY) from 2,252 units to 5,824 units when compared with April 2022, while on a monthly basis it came down by 32 per cent from 8,566 units in March. On a monthly basis, Tata Motors sales came down by 38 per cent and, despite the slowdown, Mahindra and Mahindra more than doubled its sales.

Though the retail sales of electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles saw an increase in April compared to the same time last year, all categories saw a degrowth on a month-on-month (MoM) basis following uncertainties in the FAME subsidy.