KTM India launched a more accessible 390 Adventure V with low seat variant

KTM India is set to launch its new 390 Adventure V for short riders. The height of the bike significantly dropped to 830 mm from 855 mm

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
KTM Adventure

2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 2:29 PM IST
KTM India launched its budget-friendly 390 Adventure V after an earlier version of 390 Adventure X. KTM 390 Adventure V is a more affordable adventure bike that comes with lower seats which is a great advantage for short riders.

According to some dealers, the KTM 390 Adventure V will be available in the coming days.

KTM 390 Adventure V: Features

The upcoming KTM 390 Adventures standard version has 855 mm which significantly dropped around 25 mm to 830 mm. This comes to assist short riders to place their feet on the ground and handle the bike more efficiently when stationary or moving at a slower speed.

KTM succeeded in reducing the height of the bike by fitting a new suspension with reduced travel at both ends. The suspension travel is much lower than the standard bikes, which is around 170mm (front)/177mm (rear). The full details will be available at the time of the motorcycle's release.

The new lower-seat KTM model has many more advanced features like Bluetooth-enabled TFT display, cornering ABS, traction control, quick-shifter, and riding modes. In addition to these smart features, the Adventure V will also feature full LED lighting, a slipper clutch, dual channel ABS with off-road mode, and a 12-volt USB socket already present in the standard 390 V range.

Among all these advanced features, the KTM is not compromising with its powertrain present in the standard version, featuring a 373.27 cc single-cylinder. It is also equipped with a liquid-cooled engine that delivers 43 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 37 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm, along with a 6-speed gearbox.

The makers have ensured that the low-seat version has all the features of standard KTM Bikes with its lower seat height version in KTM 390 Adventure V.

Topics : KTM bikes Bike riding

First Published: May 04 2023 | 2:55 PM IST

