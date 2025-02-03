'Forced' to import certain steel grades: Automobile manufacturers

Automobile manufacturers in India have opposed safeguard duty on imports of specific steel grades, stating that they are being “forced” to ship in these grades due to the absence of local production and lack of viable alternatives that meet stringent standards on emission and safety.

On December 19, 2024, the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), under the Ministry of Commerce, launched an investigation based on an application filed by the Indian Steel Association (ISA) on behalf of its members to impose a safeguard duty on non-alloy and alloy steel flat products. This includes hot-rolled coils, sheets, plates, cold rolled