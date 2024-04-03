GM close to exiting India, Talegaon workers accept separation offer

US auto major General Motors (GM) is close to exiting its Indian operations, as the majority of employees at its Talegaon unit near Pune have now accepted the severance package.

After nearly 40 months of standoff between workers and GM India, local authorities and the Maharashtra government intervened to facilitate a smooth transition. The controversy-ridden plant is now slated for closure, with Hyundai poised to take over the operations soon. Hyundai Motor India Ltd said on March 13 last year that it has signed a term sheet with General Motors India (GMI) for the potential acquisition of the Talegaon plant.

In January,