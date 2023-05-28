close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Healthy growth, valuations point to more gains for Mahindra & Mahindra

Auto segment to drive growth on the back of improving demand, new launches

Ram Prasad Sahu Mumbai
Mahindra XUV 900
Premium

Mahindra XUV 900

4 min read Last Updated : May 28 2023 | 1:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra’s (M&M) March quarter performance was a mixed bag with an outperformance on the revenue front while margins saw a slight miss. Revenues for sports utility vehicle (SUV) maker and tractor leader came in at a robust 32 per cent on the back of a 22 per cent jump in volumes while realisations too improved by eight per cent.
Both the key segments of auto and farm equipment posted 29-36 per cent growth in revenues that was largely volume led. In the auto segment, demand momentum on the back of new launches remains strong with 57,000 fresh bookings a month and overall increase in backlog despite an increase in production.
The company highlighted strong bookings across its key SUVs with open bookings at 292,000 units as compared to 266,000 units in the December quarter. Two thirds of the open bookings are for the Scorpio-N and the XUV700, both of whose production is being impacted by the semiconductor shortage. The
Or

Also Read

Four months in waiting, Mahindra Thar to cost up to Rs 1.05 lakh more

iQOO Neo 7 5G review: Ticks right boxes for performance-centric smartphone

Samsung launches Neo QLED 2023 series TVs in India: Know price, features

Mahindra can't build Scorpio fast enough; plans a boost in production

Mahindra & Mahindra vehicle sales up 36% in April, exports shrink 33%

McLaren Automotive launches hybrid sports car Artura with V6 petrol engine

What are different types of car insurance policies in India? Details here

CNG cars could account for 25% of industry by end of decade: Tata Motors MD

Ford EV owners to get access to Tesla Supercharger network next spring

BMW launches its 2023 Z4 Roadster at Rs 89.30 lakh for Indian market

Topics : Mahindra & Mahindra automobile industry Companies

First Published: May 28 2023 | 1:31 PM IST

Latest News

View More

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone carrying narcotics near Amritsar border

BSF
2 min read

BJP slams RJD for comparing new Parliament building design with coffin

BJP National President, JP Nadda, BJP Office Bearers' meeting
1 min read

Mahapanchayat will certainly be held today, says wrestler Bajrang Punia

Bajrang Punia
2 min read

Inauguration of new Parliament greatest tribute to Savarkar: Maha CM Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde
2 min read

New Parliament inauguration: Exit gates of these metro stations closed

DMRC, Delhi metro
2 min read

Most Popular

NITI Aayog meet: PM advises fiscal prudence, work towards 'Viksit Bharat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
3 min read

New parliament building: PM releases commemorative postal stamps and coins

Parliament
4 min read

White House, Republicans reach deal to raise debt ceiling, avert US default

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

ONGC posts Rs 248-crore loss in Q4 on tax provisions; profit down 3.7%

ONGC
4 min read

Power Finance Corp Q4 profit rises 44% to Rs 6,128 cr on higher revenues

Power Finance Corporation, PFC, PFC logo
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon