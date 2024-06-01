Hyundai sales up 7% at 63,551 units, sells total 59,601 units in May

Exports grew 31 per cent in May to 14,400 units, as compared with 11,000 units in the year-ago period | Photo: Bloomberg

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Saturday reported 7 per cent year-on-year increase in total sales at 63,551 units in May.

The company sold a total of 59,601 units in May 2023, HMIL said in a statement.

Domestic dispatch of vehicles to dealers saw 1 per cent rise to 49,151 units last month from 48,601 units in the year-ago period.

Exports grew 31 per cent in May to 14,400 units, as compared with 11,000 units in the year-ago period.

"We have maintained a healthy total sales volume in May 2024, despite a week-long routine bi-annual maintenance shutdown at our Sriperumbudur factory," HMIL COO Tarun Garg said.

SUVs continue to be a growth driver for HMIL, accounting for more than 67 per cent of domestic sales last month, he added.

"Our rural penetration stood at a healthy 20.1 per cent in May," Garg said.