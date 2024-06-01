Business Standard
Hyundai sales up 7% at 63,551 units, sells total 59,601 units in May

Domestic dispatch of vehicles to dealers saw 1 per cent rise to 49,151 units last month from 48,601 units in the year-ago period

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 1:30 PM IST

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Saturday reported 7 per cent year-on-year increase in total sales at 63,551 units in May.
The company sold a total of 59,601 units in May 2023, HMIL said in a statement.
Domestic dispatch of vehicles to dealers saw 1 per cent rise to 49,151 units last month from 48,601 units in the year-ago period.
Exports grew 31 per cent in May to 14,400 units, as compared with 11,000 units in the year-ago period.
"We have maintained a healthy total sales volume in May 2024, despite a week-long routine bi-annual maintenance shutdown at our Sriperumbudur factory," HMIL COO Tarun Garg said.
SUVs continue to be a growth driver for HMIL, accounting for more than 67 per cent of domestic sales last month, he added.
"Our rural penetration stood at a healthy 20.1 per cent in May," Garg said.

First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 1:30 PM IST

